Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imago BioSciences traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 1,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

