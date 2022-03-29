Illuvium Price Hits $661.19 (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $661.19 or 0.01378906 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $430.30 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

