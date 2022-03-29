Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $262.00.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.54.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $214.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.