Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

IKNA stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

