IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IGGHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. IG Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a research note on Friday.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

