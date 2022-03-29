Idle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,404.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $22,404.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,224,366 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.