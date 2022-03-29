ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Insider Acquires £598.65 in Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) insider Paul Meader bought 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £598.65 ($784.19).

LON LBOW traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66 ($0.86). The company had a trading volume of 95,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,732. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

