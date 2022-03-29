ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LBOW stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.12.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

