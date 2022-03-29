Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given New €68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDMGF. Barclays raised shares of Icade from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Icade stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. Icade has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

