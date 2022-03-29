Ian L. Edwards Sells 4,295 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.
SNC stock opened at C$30.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.72. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.
