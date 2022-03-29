Ian L. Edwards Sells 4,295 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC stock opened at C$30.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.72. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

