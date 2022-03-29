Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.84 ($69.06).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €0.96 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €52.56 ($57.76). The company had a trading volume of 502,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.