HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 405,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 286,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$200.37 million and a PE ratio of -93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40.

In other HPQ-Silicon Resources news, Senior Officer Francois Rivard acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,000.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

