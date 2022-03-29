Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

