Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 371 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,597 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,538. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $584.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

