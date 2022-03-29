Howland Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

