Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

