Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
