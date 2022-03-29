Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.