Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.
Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.
In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
