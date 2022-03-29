Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Honest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. Honest has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.