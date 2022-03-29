Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $355.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $314.28 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $440,559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

