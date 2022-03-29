Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $519.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $519.52.

HCXLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.64) to GBX 1,027 ($13.45) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

