HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get HireRight alerts:

NYSE:HRT opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.