High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Financial Comparison

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -11.84% -22.87% -13.63% Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07%

3.7% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for High Tide and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

High Tide presently has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 179.26%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Star Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Star Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $144.04 million 1.98 -$27.86 million ($0.22) -21.36 Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.54

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Group beats High Tide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 113 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

