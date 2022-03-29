HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 1% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 28,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 91,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

