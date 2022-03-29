Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.55. 462,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.17 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

