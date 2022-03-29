Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 106 at Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HXGBY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

