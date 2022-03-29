Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.56). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $565.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

