Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

