Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.48

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 806184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $275,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.