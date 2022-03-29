Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $75,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. 14,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

