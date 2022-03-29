HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will report sales of $533.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.25 million. HEICO reported sales of $466.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,369 shares of company stock worth $5,099,523. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in HEICO by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.71. 285,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a one year low of $122.03 and a one year high of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.