Hegic Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $32.46 million and $18.57 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

