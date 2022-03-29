Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the February 28th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

