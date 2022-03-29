Head to Head Contrast: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) vs. Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% -5,487.48% -6.75% Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% -2.01% -690.34%

Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Sparta Commercial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.10 -$1.41 million ($1.02) -1.62 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 11.52 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cypress Environmental Partners and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cypress Environmental Partners beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, in-line inspection tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

