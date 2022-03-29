Harvest Finance Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.09 million and $20.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $111.59 or 0.00233482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,075 coins and its circulating supply is 672,881 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.