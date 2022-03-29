Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.09

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,278 shares of company stock valued at $22,627,294 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.