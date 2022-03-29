Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to report $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $24.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $112.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $130.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.45 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $153.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. 493,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.