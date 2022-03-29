Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $65,033,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of HP by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 965,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.