Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $200,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of ALB opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 200.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

