Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 377 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

