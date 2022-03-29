Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

