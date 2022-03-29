Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,237 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

