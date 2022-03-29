Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

