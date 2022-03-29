Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,890,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 445.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 292.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.63.

BIIB stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

