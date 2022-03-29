Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $633,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

