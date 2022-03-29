Hancock Whitney Corp Has $499,000 Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 848.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

