Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Sells 36 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.21), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,195.44).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,473 ($32.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79. Halma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($42.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,413.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.04) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.18) to GBX 2,750 ($36.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

