Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of GES opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Guess?’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 76.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 83.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 151,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 9.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

