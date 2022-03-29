Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,737,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

