Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,416,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 7,370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114,160.0 days.
GPFOF traded up 0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,955. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.22.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (Get Rating)
