Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GGAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

GGAL stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.75.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

